Say What Now? Man Scams 11-Year-Old Boy with Fake $100 at Lemonade Stand [Photo + Video]

An 11-year-old entrepreneur in Washington state was hoping to earn extra money this summer with his lemonade stand business until a male customer scammed him with a fake $100, authorities said.

via: Revolt

Earlier this month, a boy only identified as Jeremy was tricked out of his hard-earned money when he offered a customer change at his lemonade stand.

According to USA Today, the child used his savings from his allowance to make a lemonade stand at his home near Puget Sound, about 25 miles north of Seattle. The Everett Police Department posted a video of the suspect and asked for the public’s help identifying the man. “Can you identify this individual who took advantage of an 11-year-old running a lemonade stand?” the department’s Facebook post began. It explained, “Over the summer, an 11-year-old Jeremy spent his allowance money to set up a lemonade stand on Beverly Blvd. As he worked in the sun trying to earn a little extra spending money, he was approached by the pictured suspect, who offered him a 100-dollar bill for a drink but asked for exact change.”

The post added, “Jeremy did his best to wring all his allowance money to give the suspect $85 in change. After the suspect left, Jeremey went to the local gas station, where he learned that the 100-dollar bill was fake and was out all his allowance money.” The department noted that while they work diligently to solve all cases, this one “struck a particular chord.” Anyone with information was asked to call the tip line at (425) 257-8450 or drop them a message via Facebook.

A person claiming to be the child’s neighbor commented on the post describing Jeremy as the oldest of three boys. They added that “the family [is] all hard workers” with hobbies like the “lemonade stand, mowing lawns, yard clean up” and more. Another commenter offered to set up a GoFundMe account for the little boy. At the time the story was posted, police had no suspects.