Say What Now? At Least 3 Dead, 5 Injured During Shooting Between Rival Gangs at New Mexico Biker Rally

Say what now

Multiple people were shot and at least three people were killed at a motorcycle rally in Red River, New Mexico, on Saturday.

via: New York Post

The victims were struck at around 5 p.m. local time when gunfire rang out outside a retail sector of Red River, Questa del Rio News reported.

“It was gang-related,” Mayor Linda Calhoun said in a video posted by the news outlet on social media.

All the victims were “contained” in the shooting — none were local residents, according to the report.

Police said one victim was airlifted to a Denver hospital and said there was “no threat to public safety.”

The shooters are in custody, according to Calhoun.

Law enforcement requested that local businesses around the area of the shooting remain closed Sunday as they continue their investigation.

The fatal shooting occurred during the 41st Annual Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally, a festival promising to bring in “28,000 bikers from all different backgrounds.”

Taos Mayor Pascualito Maestas declared a civil emergency after the shooting.

Taos, located about 40 miles from Red River, prohibited retailers, bars, and other establishments from selling alcohol under the emergency proclamation.

It also enacted a curfew until 4:00 a.m. local time Sunday.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said he was in Red River, his hometown, and felt “helpless” during the chaos.

“What a helpless feeling not having a badge, gun or radio as State Police officers and others enter the restaurant and slowly everything closes down and you don’t even know if you can get to your car or if it’s in the scene,” Medina said. “Prayers for all the officers out there. This wave of gun violence impacts all of New Mexico large or small.

Police could not confirm who was behind the shooting.