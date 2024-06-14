Say What Now? Kris Jenner Suggests She Wants to Have Another Kid at 68 | lovebscott.com

Is Kris Jenner is ready for baby No. 7.

Per The New York Post, the Kardashian matriarch was joined by Khloé Kardashian, Malika Haqq, and Scott Disick in a conversation about Malika wanting to welcome a second child. “I would be pregnant right now if I could,” said Kris, to which her 39-year-old daughter interrupted, “Oy.” Kris said that she “just can’t” have another kid, but Khloé insisted that it’s still possible.

“You know you can,” Khloé added. “You know your uterus doesn’t age. So you’re good if you wanna carry her baby.” Malika said that Kris can be her surrogate if she’s interested, which she turned down. “No, it’s okay,” she said.

Kris Jenner, 68, says she wants to be pregnant again. pic.twitter.com/cT1Wym1CtB — New York Post (@nypost) June 13, 2024

In the same episode, she told Malika that she knows how it feels to “want a sibling to have for your baby.” Kris, who had her first four kids with Robert Kardashian and later welcomed Kylie and Kendall Jenner with ex-partner Caitlyn Jenner before her transition, added, “I had a baby at 23, and then every couple years I had a baby for a while. And then I got married and had two more. So that was my passion.”

She also reflected on having Kendall, 28, when she was 40. “I really wanted Kendall to have a sibling that was closer in age to her,” she shared. “So I had Kylie when I was 41. And it wasn’t easy. I got terrible gestational diabetes when I was pregnant with Kylie. And with Kendall, I remember having a miscarriage right before, so I was nervous the whole time.”

Recently, Kris’ son Rob Kardashian told Malika Haqq that he couldn’t be her sperm donor because he couldn’t ejaculate anymore.

via: Complex