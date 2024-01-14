Say What Now? Gary Busey Has Staredown With Paparazzi While Urinating in Public

Gary Busey was spotted urinating in public while smiling at paparazzi with his penis fully exposed.

via: Complex

The incident happened on Thursday in Malibu, California, and Busey was caught in the act by paparazzi who photographed him. The actor locked eyes with the camera and grinned as he relieved himself.

Busey eventually fixed his waistband and walked away with a large wet spot on his pants. Representatives for Busey did not offer an explanation behind the incident.

This isn’t the 79-year-old’s first public offense. In August 2022, photographers caught Busey sitting on a bench across the street from his home with his sweatpants around his knees and a giant smile plastered on his face. In a video of the incident, the actor’s hands seemed to be crossed over his legs before eventually pulling his pants back up.

“Gary often sits on the bench in front of his home to meditate and look at the ocean,” his reps told Page Six at the time. “Our only guess is that, perhaps at his age, he realized he couldn’t get to the bathroom in time, which explains what happened in the video of him on the bench.”

They also added that the bench Busey sat on was on private property. Busey’s most recent incident came after he was charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact, one count of criminal attempt/criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment for allegedly groping two women at a convention in New Jersey.

Busey denied the allegations and claimed “nothing happened” with the accuser, adding that he didn’t have “any regrets” about his actions at the convention.