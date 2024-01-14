Former NFL Linebacker Ryan Shazier Files for Divorce from Wife After Cheating Accusations

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier filed for divorce from his wife Michelle.

via: Daily Beast

According to a report from TMZ, it comes after she publicly blasted him in November, sharing text messages she said were between her husband and a woman named, Marie. “A person that loves his family … this is what they do to their family … the WIFE.. that has been there for him since day 1,” she wrote in a since-deleted post. “Infidelity at its finest! I can’t sit here and keep hiding anymore. You can have it. I deserve better. This is Ryan… he’s a liar and a cheater!” The former NFL star told TMZ at the time that the couple “have been living apart and are currently separated.” The pair met in 2017 and were married in 2019.

