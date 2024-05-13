Whoopi Goldberg Hits Back at ‘Little Snowflake’ Trump for Suggesting She Might Move Canada if He Wins: ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere’ | lovebscott.com

Whoopi Goldberg is firing back at former President Trump after he knocked the “View” co-host and suggested she might be moving to another country if he wins his bid to return to the White House.

Early this morning, just hours before his Manhattan hush money trial resumes, Trump reposted a meme on his Truth Social platform depicting a doctored photo of Goldberg with a caption reading “I’m moving to Canada for sure this time!” Trump wrote is own caption for the post, saying, “Canada doesn’t want you Whoopi, NOBODY DOES!!!”

During a Hot Topics discussion about Trump today, Goldberg switched gears to address Trump directly.

#WhoopiGoldberg reacts to former Pres. Trump attacking her on social media: "I'm not going anywhere…it's not for the reason, snowflake, it's not for the reason you might think." pic.twitter.com/Y7Rw4L8Spu — The View (@TheView) May 13, 2024

“You know what I’m a little agitated about?,” Goldberg said, “That man has something to say to me, he saw a meme that said I was leaving the country. People always see these crazy memes that say I’m gonna leave the country if he gets in there. Somebody else said I was leaving and sent suggestions for people to take my place.”

At this point, Goldberg faced directly into the camera, smiling and saying, “Look I’m not going anywhere. And it’s not for the reason – you little snowflake – it’s not for the reason you think. He said nobody wanted me. Honey, you know what, it wouldn’t matter if no one here wanted me. I know where I’m going to be because I got a contract so I’m going to be here were I’m wanted for the next couple of years.”

Goldberg paused only once during the response to say “thank you” to an audience member who shouted, “We love you Whoopi.”

via: Deadline