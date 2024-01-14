Jonathan Majors Dropped From Dennis Rodman's Biopic '48 Hours In Vegas' After Guilty Verdict

Jonathan Majors has lost a buzzy upcoming film role after his recent assault conviction.

via: AceShowbiz

According to a new report, the “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” villain has been dropped from the Dennis Rodman movie, “48 Hours in Vegas”.

The 34-year-old was initially set to portray the former NBA player in the latter’s biopic, which documents the true story of the athlete’s notorious trip to Las Vegas in the middle of the 1998 NBA finals.

Lionsgate is also no longer involved with the project. Meanwhile, Will Allegra and Dennis will executive produce. Jordan VanDina is set to write the screenplay.

Jonathan himself was dumped by Marvel after he was found guilty of harassing and assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Variety reported just after the finding was reached in court that a “source close to the studio” said it had “parted ways” with the actor, who had been cast to play Kang, the central antagonist in the Multiverse Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The “Creed III” star has been convicted of two misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault of his ex-partner Grace. He was also found not guilty of one count of intentional assault in the third degree and one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree.

Of how he felt after being found guilty of assaulting Grace, Jonathan said he’s blessed that he gets to know who really cares about him during the hard times.

“I was absolutely shocked and afraid,” he told “ABC News Live” ‘s Linsey Davis. “I’m standing there and the verdict comes down. I say, ‘How is that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence? How is that possible?’ ”

Jonathan, however, noted that he’s “really blessed” to have been ” surrounded by people who love me, who care about me.” He added, But this has been very, very, very hard, and very difficult, and confusing in many ways… But I’m standing.”