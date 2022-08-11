Say What Now? Florida Woman Arrested After Allegedly Calling Two Precincts 11,000 Times to Berate Police

A Florida woman was arrested earlier this month for allegedly calling two police precincts more than 11,000 times this year alone and harassing whoever answered.

via Complex:

In the complaint obtained by the Smoking Gun, Carla Jefferson is accused of targeting the St. Petersburg Police Department and Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, where she “harasses, belittles, swears at, argues with” the person on the other line. Jefferson allegedly placed 512 calls to the St. Petersburg department over the course of 24 hours in early July.

The New York Post notes Jefferson called the departments about 30 times each day, and represented 10 percent of the non-emergency line calls received by the St. Petersburg Police Department this year. The complaint alleges these phone conversations would typically result in her directing “extreme expletives” and “sexual innuendo” toward whoever she was speaking with.

The complaint alleges Jefferson has demanded the police arrest her during these calls, only for her to refuse to answer the door for officers and give them the middle finger upon arrival at her residence. The department previously delivered a letter warning her that she would be arrested if she continued to repeatedly call the precinct.

Carla Jefferson was arrested in late June and charged with harassing phone calls before being released on a $400 bail. Prior to her arrest earlier this week on the same charge, Jefferson contacted the department, challenged police personnel once again to come arrest her, and allegedly told them that she “loves playing this game.”

She looks like she loves playing that game.