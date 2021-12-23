Say What Now? Florida Man Who Allegedly Had Package of Drugs ‘Wrapped Around His Penis’ Denies They’re His

A Florida man who was arrested with drugs wrapped around his penis is defending his innocence by claiming the drugs are not his.

via Complex:

On Wednesday, WFLA-TV reported that deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office had stopped Patrick Florence while he was riding in a vehicle that was being driven without its lights on at approximately 4 a.m. local time. During an ensuing traffic stop, reported to have taken place earlier this month, deputies allege they found a weapon under the passenger seat and multiple substances (allegedly including cocaine and methamphetamine) on Florence’s person.

Arrest records showed that charges for Florence in connection with the incident include felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of cocaine. The weapons-related charges are second-degree felonies, while the possession counts are third-degree felonies.

The driver of the vehicle, per WFLA, was arrested during the traffic stop on DUI and weed possession charges. Addressing the “package wrapped around his penis,” according to the report, Florence told law enforcement officials the drugs were “not his.” According to the most current court docs, a bond hearing is set for Dec. 28.

Earlier this month, law enforcement authorities in Florida managed to make their way into the day’s news coverage after saying “a Good Samaritan” had found what they claimed was more than a million dollars’ worth of cocaine “floating at sea near the Florida Keys.”

As for how much money has been dumped into the U.S. “war on drugs,” long-held estimates place that number at more than a trillion dollars since 1971.

Listen, depending on how good his attorney his the defense could work! We’ve seen people talk their way out of way more bizarre incidents.