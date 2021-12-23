Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin's Split Was a 'Long Time Coming,' According to Sources

Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin’s split may have surprised their fans, but those close to the couple (or anyone who knows how to properly read the room) knew it was coming for a while.

via People:

After the Harlem actress, 40, and the preacher, 43, announced their decision to divorce on Tuesday after nine years of marriage, a source tells PEOPLE that Good and Franklin’s breakup was “a long time coming.”

“Their work schedules often kept them apart, and they just haven’t been spending a lot of time together this past year,” the source says. “When they did have time in their schedules, it’d often just be hours that they would be able to spend quality time together.”

Good and Franklin wed in June 2012 in Malibu, California, after they met on the set of the movie Jumping the Broom in 2011, when he was working as a studio executive.

“They moved really quickly when they first got together, and DeVon fell super hard for her. It’s sad but it’s been a long time coming. Meagan is really busy with work right now and is doing her best to stay positive. After so long together, it’s a big life change for both of them obviously,” the source adds.

A separate insider similarly tells PEOPLE, “Due to their busy work schedules and filming in different states, they didn’t see each other that much even before COVID. Then they spent a massive amount of time together, but after that, they barely saw each other.”

Franklin is an executive producer on the upcoming BET+ series Kingdom Business, which wrapped filming in Atlanta in August.

Reps for Good and Franklin did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

On Tuesday, Good and Franklin announced their split in a joint statement, six months after celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary. “After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” they said.

“We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love,” the exes continued.

“We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other,” they added.

Franklin previously sang Good’s praises earlier this month, celebrating the release of her Amazon Prime Video series Harlem.

“I’m so proud of my love @Meagangood! She’s one of the most talented actors on the planet AND she’s funnier than you may know but I’m so glad you finally get a chance to see her do it all as Camille Parks in the new Amazon show #Harlem,” he wrote on Instagram.

In addition to documenting their lives together on social media, Good and Franklin wrote the 2015 book The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love.

We wish the both the best.