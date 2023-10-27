Say What Now? Florida Couple Used Facebook to Lure Man for ‘Unorthodox’ Date, ‘Took Turns Cutting His Throat’: Sheriff

A Florida couple has been arrested after they allegedly lured a man in for an “unorthodox” date and then cut his throat, stole his car and threw him into a river, authorities said.

via: Radar Online

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the victim met Natalie Fonseca on Facebook and agreed to go on a date with her, as Front Page Detectives reported.

During that date, the victim and Fonseca allegedly went to her house, where she introduced him to her “uncle,” Nafis Reynolds.

The three then reportedly drove to the victim’s house to continue their “unorthodox date,” officials said.

They three eventually all left the victim’s home, and while driving, Fonseca and Nafis are accused of hitting the victim multiple times and then telling him “he was going to die,” authorities said.

The pair allegedly stole the victim’s personal possessions, including his shoes, phone, money and car. The two also “took turns cutting his throat before throwing him over the bridge rail and into Escambia River,” police said.

The couple fled the scene in the stolen vehicle, which was later located after it had been set on fire.

The victim survived the cuts and fall from the bridge, “unbeknownst to our would-be killers,” police said. He was able to swim to the riverbank and flag down a deputy for help.

After his release from the hospital, the victim accompanied officers to Fonseca’s home, where police had been in September in connection with a disturbance call, officials said.

Officials said investigators were able to use surveillance video from a nearby store to identify Fonseca and Reynolds as the suspects in the attack.