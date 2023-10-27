Cedric Jones, Boxer And ‘Emancipation’ Actor, Dead At 46

Actor Cedric Jones has died at the age of 46.

via: Vibe

Jones’ death was confirmed by the boxing gym earlier this week via their Instagram and official website. “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Beastie Boxing Gym Founder, Cedric ‘Beastie’ Jones. Cedric was a loving father, devoted husband, caring son, brother, community leader, and incredible friend who inspired others,” read the statement.

According to their website, “[Jones] had done it all. A former professional dancer turned boxer, his encouraging yet challenging coaching style focused on mental toughness to overcome and preserver. Be it during a workout or in life, Cedric taught you to forget the word ‘quit,’ and remove it from your vocabulary. He had dedicated his life to helping people in and out of the gym; as founder of both Beastie Boxing and the BMoved Foundation, he inspired and helped people achieve what they previously thought impossible.”

As an actor, Jones had roles in Southpaw, The Magnificent Seven, and most recently, Emancipation, which starred Will Smith.

Emancipation director, Antonie Fuqua, paid tribute to Jones on Instagram as news of his death began circulating.

“R.I.P to my good brother and friend,” he wrote. “You were always the light in the room and on the set. You will be deeply missed and forever loved. MAY THE WIND ALWAYS BE UNDER YOUR WINGS CHAMP as you ascend into the Heavens. Dream team forever.”

Jones’ family and Beastie Boxing community set up a GoFundMe in his honor to help support his wife, Barbie, and four children.

We send our deepest condolences to the Jones family during this time.