City Girls Chalk Low Album Sales Up To 'Poor Management' & 'Poor Timing' [Video]

The City Girls have long had a reputation for keeping it candid. And the duo lived up to that billing during a visit to ‘The Breakfast Club.’

via: HipHopDX

The duo’s new album, RAW (Real Ass Whores), hasn’t had the best first-week as far as sales go, and the pair have put the disappointing numbers down to bad management and bad timing.

JT and Yung Miami stopped by The Breakfast Club on Thursday (October 26) to discuss an array of topics, including the lacklustre performance of their third LP.

“It’s tough times. You get what you put in, in this shit. And I feel like, collectively, we didn’t do what we had to do to promote the album,” JT admitted. “But if you don’t go hard with promoting your shit, and putting it in people’s face, it’s like, of course it’s going to miss people.”

Later in the interview, JT suggested that bad timing was also to blame for the album’s failure.

“Right now, stunting ain’t cool, because people broke,” she said. “I feel like we have a bad timing thing. I feel like our timing, and our management, is poor. We’ve got poor management, poor timing — like, it’s really never no strategy. We just out here, like, why the fuck are we at The Breakfast Club a week after our thing dropped?”

Check out the interview below:

According to reports, RAW (which stands for Real Ass Whores) is looking at around 6,000 to 8,000 equivalent units sold in its first week.