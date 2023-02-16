Say What Now? Florida Boy, 11, Dies from a Flesh-Eating Infection After Twisting Ankle on Treadmill

An 11-year-old boy has died after he suffered a flesh-eating infection following a treadmill injury.

via People:

Jesse Brown of Winter Park, Florida, died after he developed a deadly infection, his family told Orlando’s Fox 35.

Jesse’s cousin, Megan Brown, told the news station that he had recently injured his leg on a treadmill. Just days after, his mother saw that “his whole leg was covered in like splotchy, purply, red, almost like bruises.”

He was quickly admitted to a local hospital’s ICU and doctors said he had developed a Group A Strep infection caused by the Group A Streptococcus bacteria. The infection turned deadly when it became the flesh-eating necrotizing fasciitis and made Jesse’s brain swell.

Despite doctors’ best efforts, the young boy could not be saved.

His cousin added that doctors determined the infection was sparked after his treadmill injury.

“They said that because he rolled his ankle, that that’s likely where the infection attacked it. Because it was already weak,” she told Fox 35.

“For this to kill him in just a matter of days was crazy. If there was more awareness, maybe we could have caught it earlier when we noticed he had a fever.”

Megan also set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for his funeral services and hospital bills.

She shared that Jesse was considered “a miracle child.”

“His parents were told they would never have children. They had given up hope, and after 10 years of trying, they were blessed with Jesse Ryder Brown. That miracle was taken from us far too soon.”

Megan said Brad and Betsy, Jesse’s parents, “[They] gave everything to this boy. Their entire lives revolved around him. He was spoiled rotten, but who wouldn’t do that for their miracle baby.”

She described Jesse as “a completely happy and healthy boy” who was “destined for great things.”

He loved to ride dirt bikes and had begun racing BMX bikes when he was just 3 years old. He was also a Muay Thai boxer.

“Everyone who met Jesse loved him. He was hilarious, his laugh was contagious, and he just lit up the room.”

She ended by sharing a link to Jesse’s YouTube channel for supporters who want to see his goofy side.

Lakemont Elementary School also began a memorial fund, recalling the moment he began at the school as “a sweet kindergartner.”

“Jesse worked hard and had a huge heart. He was one of our patrols that worked to keep the school safe, but also worked to make sure everyone started their day with a smile. Everyone that knew Jesse has nothing but love for him,” said Lakemont.

Strep A refers to the diseases that can occur after being infected with the bacteria called Group A streptococcus, including strep throat, scarlet fever, necrotizing fasciitis, rheumatic fever, impetigo, and more.

These infections can be severe if the bacteria invade tissue outside of where it normally lives. Each year about 14,000 to 25,000 cases of invasive Group A strep are confirmed, and between 1,500 and 2,300 people die from the disease, according to the CDC.

Our hearts go out to Jesse’s family.