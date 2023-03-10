Say What Now? 28 Girls Taken to Hospital for ‘Anxiety,’ Fainting After Using Ouija Boards at School in Colombia

They’re not in good spirits.

via: Complex

The New York Post writes that 28 children were taken to a local hospital, some having fainted and shown signs of “anxiety and other symptoms” while playing with one of the infamous spirit boards at the Galeras Educational Institution in the city of Pasto.

“There were 28 possible cases of anxiety in school students,” school head Hugo Torres said in an official statement.

The current conditions of the girls who were hospitalized have not yet been made public.

Torres urged the community to refrain from spreading rumors relating to the incident, as gossip is only increasing hysteria among the school’s parents and students. “Given the reported cases, a series of comments were unleashed on the community that, rather than helping to resolve the situation, led to confusion and an adverse environment for our work,” he said.

Some parents are demanding to know why the girls had access to Ouija boards during school hours.

“I work here in a hospital kiosk and every day I see three or four children arrive after fainting,” one mother said. “Parents, you have to move, investigate what’s happening at school, because our children cannot continue in this situation.”

She added, “Our children always have a good breakfast and it cannot be said that what’s happening is due to lack of food.”