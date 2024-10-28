Saweetie Dances Alongside The SDSU Diamonds During Her Alma Mater’s Homecoming [Video]

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Saweetie got a chance to relive her days as a San Diego State University Diamonds dancer during the school’s homecoming weekend.

While playing her breakout hit “Icy,” she and the rest of the crew performed their routine, which has fans on social media praising her for returning to celebrate with her college.

One fan stated, “She’s so fine. Educated, paid, and pretty. What a combination,” while someone else expressed, “I know this is a full circle moment for her and all the other alumni diamond sisters dancing with her!!! So happy for her.” She was joined by the original members of her majorette squad.

Advertisement

Saweetie has been booked and busy as of late. In honor of the MLB World Series, she was featured in a pre-show commercial that showed her allegiance to California, repping for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their quest to get another banner. They are currently up 2-0 against the New York Yankees.

While Saweetie grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area, she spends most of her time in Los Angeles. Most fans applauded her for representing the storied baseball team, but others were hurt that she seemingly turned against the San Francisco Giants. Nonetheless, Saweetie is a brand darling.

via: Rap-Up

Advertisement