Savannah James Reacts to Viral Joke About LeBron & Bronny | lovebscott.com

Savannah James is a good sport.

It has been discovered that LeBron James is sleeping with his newest teammate’s mom — Steven Cheah (@StevenCheah) June 27, 2024

via Complex:

On Thursday, Barstool Sports’ Steven Cheah wrote on X, “It has been discovered that LeBron James is sleeping with his newest teammate’s mom.”

Savannah James responded to the tweet on her Instagram Story with the emoji of a hand over the mouth (perhaps conveying surprise or shock) and the laughing crying emoji.

Of course, if you’ve kept apprised of the 2024 NBA Draft, then you know Cheah’s tweet is a joke—and he’s referring to Bronny James now being a Los Angeles Laker. The 19-year-old was selected by the team during the draft on Thursday. He’ll play alongside his father LeBron in the upcoming season, making them the first father-son duo in NBA history to play simultaneously.

LeBron celebrated the moment on IG with a series of photos of him and his eldest son, alongside the caption, “LEGACY!!!!!!” A viral clip of the former USC guard shows him becoming emotional when he found out the news with an intimate gathering of family and friends.

Now that was a good joke!