Sanya Richards-Ross Exiting ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ After 2 Seasons & Amid Cast Shakeup | lovebscott.com

After just two seasons, Sanya Richards-Ross is departing The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

via: Deadline

Andy Cohen confirmed Richards-Ross’s exit on his SiriusXM show that aired on March 14.

The track and field Olympic champion joined the show in Season 14 and held a peach through Season 15. Her exit comes amid a cast shakeup ahead of Season 16, which has also seen Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton leave the franchise.

Burruss announced she was leaving RHOA after 14 seasons citing the prolonged hiatus the show took between seasons gave her time to rethink her future on the show.

Andy casually announced Sanya is leaving #RHOA although it was never officially announced in the press. ?? pic.twitter.com/ERtVoGMHUu — Lou’s Reality Land (@LouandReality) March 17, 2024

“I’ve been going back and forth and I think because they gave us such a long break, I had a lot of time to do other things and I’ve got some big announcements to make coming soon, so yeah,” she told ET on the red carpet. “I mean, I love the girls, they’re my friends, I’m still gonna see them and hang out with them. And Bravo is my family, I love them as well, but you know.”

Hampton has been part of the Atlanta-based show since Season 4 but was made an official housewife the same year Richards-Ross joined the franchise. Ahead of Season 16, Hampton also confirmed she would not be returning.

“My contract with Real Housewives of Atlanta ended when season 15 wrapped,” Hampton said in a statement to People. “This break from RHOA is a fresh start, allowing me the space to participate in new creative entertainment projects focused on my future, and not reliving my past.”

As RHOA producers set up the franchise’s future, they looked back and made an offer to fan-favorite housewife Porsha Williams.

“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” Williams Guobadia said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and showing the world my new world!”

Williams signed up for RHOA, and many assumed she would show her life following her marriage to Simon Guobadia. However, days after announcing her return to Bravo, it was reported Williams and her husband were divorcing.

Bravo has not confirmed which other RHOA Season 15 stars are returning, but the most recent season also included Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, and Drew Sidora.