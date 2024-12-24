Jodie Turner-Smith Claims Estranged Husband Joshua Jackson Hasn’t Paid Child Support

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Jodie Turner-Smith says she hasn’t received child support or spousal support payments from Joshua Jackson … and she says he’s breaking a promise to her.

Turner-Smith, 38, alleged in new court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, December 23, that Jackson, 46, has not paid her any child support since news broke in October 2023 that they parted ways. She is requesting he pay her $8,543 per month retroactive to the date of her initial filing. (TMZ was first to report the news.)

The Bad Monkey actress also requested that Jackson pay her $28,641 a month in spousal support while their divorce is still pending. (She initially asked the court to take spousal support off the table but has seemingly changed her mind.)

Advertisement

She is asking that the court order the Dawson’s Creek alum to pay her $250,000 to cover her attorney fees and other costs as they continue to hash out their legal split.

Turner-Smith claimed that Jackson “promised to always support me” and “ensured” her that she would “not have to worry about financial security for our daughter if we ever separated because he said he understood how difficult life can be as a Black woman and a single mother.”

She argued in the docs that Jackson made more money than her during their four-year marriage and accused him of piling up attorney’s fees by dragging out their divorce.

Turner-Smith alleged that the Doctor Odyssey star is “reneging” on his “promise” to financially protect her and their 4-year-old daughter. (The former couple welcomed their child in April 2020.)

Advertisement

Us confirmed in October 2023 that Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Jackson after four years of marriage. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup and listed the date of separation as September 13, 2023.

Turner-Smith, who married the Mighty Ducks actor in 2019, noted in the initial docs that she was looking for joint custody of their child.

Despite hitting a bump in their legal proceedings, Turner-Smith has been positive about her coparenting experience with Jackson over the past year.

“It’s an adjustment period for anyone when they split up with someone, because you’re used to being with your child all the time,” she told Glamour in an interview published in October. “But nobody hands you a manual. Everyone’s trying to figure it out. Each parent has a different life, and especially if the reason why you’re splitting up is because you have different lives, it’s only further complicated by how you’re going to coparent.”

Advertisement

via: US Weekly