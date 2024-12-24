Home > NEWS

Mariah Carey Breaks Her Own Record, Celebrates ‘All I Want for Christmas’ Historic Hot 100 Reign

BY: Walker

Published 8 hours ago

Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” tops the Billboard Hot 100 for a 17th total week. The song solely gives Carey her longest career command on the chart, surpassing the 16-week No. 1 run of her “One Sweet Day,” with Boyz II Men, in 1995-96.

“This is amazing!!!! Will never ever ever ever ever take this for granted,” Carey captioned the post on her Instagram Stories. “Merry early Christmas!!!!”

In her celebratory photo, the singer dons a figure-hugging red gown while surrounded by perfectly wrapped gifts under her Christmas trees.

Advertisement

Billboard also revealed in the caption of their post that Carey already occupied a spot in the chart of no.1 songs with another tune from the 1990s. The new record surpassed the 16-week run “One Sweet Day,” with Boyz II Men had enjoyed at No. 1 in 1995-96.

They also shared that “All I Want for Christmas Is You” — which leads the Hot 100 for a third consecutive week this holiday season — also has the third-longest period of domination in the chart’s 66-year history.

The record-breaking track debuted in 1994 on Carey’s Merry Christmas album.

Advertisement

According to Billboard, it first appeared in the top 10 of their Hot 100 chart in December 2017 before cracking into the top five a year later. In 2019, it topped the charts during the holiday season for three weeks.

The song has remained popular since. It spent two weeks at the top in 2020, three weeks in 2021, four weeks at the top in 2022 and two weeks reigning supreme in 2023.

The achievement comes after Carey wrapped up her star-studded Christmas Time tour on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

via: People

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Beyoncé Joins the Netflix Buffering Joke in New ‘A Cowboy Carter Christmas’ NFL Halftime Show

By: Walker
NEWS

John Amos’ Daughter Hires Lawyer to Investigate Circumstances of His Death

By: Walker
NEWS

Kim Richards Has Mental Health Evaluation Over Odd Behavior While Talking to Cops

By: Walker
NEWS

Young Thug & IG Model Leena Sayed’s Jail Convo Surfaces, They Respond

By: Walker
NEWS

Jodie Turner-Smith Claims Estranged Husband Joshua Jackson Hasn’t Paid Child Support

By: Walker
NEWS

Wendy Williams’ Son, Kevin Hunter Jr., Says His Mom is ‘Sober’ and ‘Wants to Come Home’ Amid Dementia Battle

By: Walker
NEWS

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sued by Former Male Employee Detailing ‘Wild King Nights’ and Claiming Sexual Battery

By: Walker
NEWS

Prayers Up: Bill Clinton Discharged from Hospital After 1-Day Stay

By: Walker
NEWS

American Airlines Resumes Flights After Nationwide ‘Technical Issue’

By: Walker
NEWS

Kim Kardashian’s ‘Santa Baby’ Music Video with Macaulay Culkin Slammed By Fans: ‘Weirdest Thing I’ve Seen’ [Video]

By: LBS STAFF