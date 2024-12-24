Mariah Carey Breaks Her Own Record, Celebrates ‘All I Want for Christmas’ Historic Hot 100 Reign

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” tops the Billboard Hot 100 for a 17th total week. The song solely gives Carey her longest career command on the chart, surpassing the 16-week No. 1 run of her “One Sweet Day,” with Boyz II Men, in 1995-96.

“This is amazing!!!! Will never ever ever ever ever take this for granted,” Carey captioned the post on her Instagram Stories. “Merry early Christmas!!!!”

In her celebratory photo, the singer dons a figure-hugging red gown while surrounded by perfectly wrapped gifts under her Christmas trees.

They also shared that “All I Want for Christmas Is You” — which leads the Hot 100 for a third consecutive week this holiday season — also has the third-longest period of domination in the chart’s 66-year history.

The record-breaking track debuted in 1994 on Carey’s Merry Christmas album.

According to Billboard, it first appeared in the top 10 of their Hot 100 chart in December 2017 before cracking into the top five a year later. In 2019, it topped the charts during the holiday season for three weeks.

The song has remained popular since. It spent two weeks at the top in 2020, three weeks in 2021, four weeks at the top in 2022 and two weeks reigning supreme in 2023.

The achievement comes after Carey wrapped up her star-studded Christmas Time tour on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

via: People

