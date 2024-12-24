Wendy Williams’ Son, Kevin Hunter Jr., Says His Mom is ‘Sober’ and ‘Wants to Come Home’ Amid Dementia Battle

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Wendy Williams is back on the wagon and she’s ready to return home … at least according to her son.

On Monday, “Breakfast Club” radio host Charlamagne Tha God posted a reel on Instagram of the former talk show host enjoying some self-care before attending Hunter Jr.’s college graduation from Florida International University in Miami.

“This makes me feel ancient. Congrats @topfloor_kev for graduating from @fiuinstagram with a degree in Economics,” the former “Wendy Williams Experience” co-host, born Lenard Larry McKelvey, captioned his post.

“Next stop law school!!! Keep God First, Stay Humble, and Keep Working Young Man!!! We Truly Thank GOD for it ALL!!!” he added.

Hunter Jr., 24, took to the comments section of Charlamagne’s post to thank him for his kind words and to give a quick update on his mom’s health.

“Thank you fam! Let’s get her home,” he commented.

“While I’m here quick update on my mom. She’s sober and wants to come home. We’re fighting to make that happen because Isolation is killing her faster than anything else.”

It’s unclear where Williams currently stays but in February, her brother shared she was living in an undisclosed treatment facility.

Page Six has reached out to Williams’ rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Last week, the former “Wendy Williams Show” host — who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia in February — cried tears of joy as she watched her son walk across the stage at his graduation.

Williams, who wore a sequin floor-length dress and black-and-white Chanel boots, was seen smiling and cheering for her only child before wiping away tears.

The former radio show host, who was seen using a mobility scooter to travel around to and from the venue last Thursday, attended the ceremony with her 93-year-old dad, Thomas Williams Sr., and his other daughter, Wanda Finnie.

Hunter Jr. reportedly obtained his Bachelor of Arts in Economics.

Williams — who shares her son with ex-husband Kevin Hunter Sr. — then joined the college grad and her other relatives at a get-together at Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen in Miami.

via: Page Six