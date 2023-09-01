Sam Asghari Dodged Question About Britney Spears Divorce

Sam Asghari picked up a sign and joined striking Hollywood on the picket line. He made it known he was there to support his fellow actors, and not to talk about his divorce with Britney Spears.

via: Buzzfeed News

For a bit of background, it’s been more than two weeks since news broke that Britney and Sam are separating after 14 months of marriage and more than six years together in total.

Sam was the one to file for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation in court documents obtained by BuzzFeed.

Beyond this, we don’t have any solid information about the exact reason for the divorce. However, a ton of inside sources have claimed that the split was a long time coming for the pair, who’d apparently been having issues for a while.

On Thursday, Sam joined his fellow striking actors on the SAG-AFTRA picket line outside Disney Studios in Burbank. When a photographer asked him how he was “holding up” amid the split, he made it clear that he was focused on business only.

“We’re not here to talk about my personal life,” he replied bluntly in video footage published by TMZ. “We’re here to raise awareness on my brothers and sisters working hard and striking for my future.”

Bringing the conversation back to the ongoing strikes in Hollywood, Sam added: “I hope everything gets resolved very fast so we can all go back to what we love doing the most, which is making art and inspiring people.”

In return, the photographer asked him to comment on reports that he’s “jobless” after the divorce, prompting him to confirm that this is the case.

“That’s the point of this strike,” he said, noting that all actors have currently put their work on hold — even the biggest A-listers. “I have the same amount of jobs as Leonardo DiCaprio does,” he joked.