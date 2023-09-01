Pras Learned of Fugees Reunion Tour Through Media, Don't Worry Lauryn Will Be On Time [Video]

News broke last week that Pras, Wyclef and Lauryn Hill have come back together for a tour. One of those Fugees members claims to have learned about the reunion via the internet.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Pras in Los Angeles.

On heels of the news he’s joining Lauryn Hill’s “Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour” — a 17-date nationwide trek that will also feature the talents of Wyclef Jean to make the cipher complete.

We asked Pras about a potential follow-up to the group’s Diamond-selling classic album “The Score” … or even his own solo works.

In addition to preparing to hit the road with Wyclef and Hill next month, Pras Michel also faces serious legal issues. A federal jury found him guilty on multiple criminal counts.

The man born Prakazrel Michel was convicted of conspiracy, concealment of material facts, making false entries in records, witness tamperin and serving as an unregistered agent of a foreign power.

“As proven at trial, the defendant engaged in an extensive conspiracy to use millions of dollars in foreign funds to engage in illegal back-channel lobbying and make unlawful campaign contributions,” stated U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr.

Pras faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.