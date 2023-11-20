Who Said That: Beyoncé And Lady GaGa Allegedly Sign On To Star In 'Thelma And Louise' Remake - Report

There’s a WILD rumor making the rounds on the internet that involved Beyoncé and Lady Gaga.

via: AceShowbiz

A big-screen collaboration between Beyonce Knowles and Lady GaGa is “happening.” According to a new report, the two big music stars have agreed to join forces for a “Thelma & Louise” remake in a not-so-distant future.

Media Take Out claims that the R&B diva and the pop star have signed on to star in the reboot to the 1991 adventure road drama film. Citing their “trusted Hollywood insider,” the site says that the two Grammy Award winners are “excited” about working together.

GaGa, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, allegedly promised Beyonce that they would team up for a movie after she owes the latter for her role in the critically-acclaimed musical film “A Star Is Born”.

The so-called insider explains, “Beyonce was supposed to star in the [2018] movie ‘A Star Is Born’, but she got pregnant [with her twins] right before filming started. So she handpicked Lady GaGa as her replacement for the movie – and it turned out [to] be a huge success.”

“[Lady GaGa] promised Beyonce after the movie was a hit, that they would work together and now it’s happening,” the source adds. According to the source, the contracts are already signed, with Bey and GaGa also on board to produce the music.

Other details, including where the project is being set up or who will direct it, are not provided just yet. The original movie starred Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis as Louise and Thelma respectively, two friends who embark on a road trip that ends in unforeseen circumstances.

Ridley Scott directed the film, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and became a critical and commercial success. It received six Academy Award nominations, winning one for Best Original Screenplay.

Both Beyonce and GaGa are no stranger to acting, with the former having the part of the cast of 2006’s musical “Dreamgirls” and 2009’s psychological thriller “Obsessed”. She also lent her voice to 2013’s animated film “Epic” and Disney’s “The Lion King (2019)” remake.

As for GaGa, she won awards for her role on “American Horror Story: Hotel”, the fifth season of the Ryan Murphy-co-created anthology series, and “A Star Is Born”. She most recently appeared in biopic “House of Gucci” (2021) and will next be seen in “Joker: Folie a Deux”, which is scheduled for a 2024 release.

I don’t believe this is happening at all, but it would be an interesting take on the classic.