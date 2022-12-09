Safaree Receives Backlash After Resharing a Throwback Photo with Nicki Minaj on Her 40th Birthday: ‘Chile Worry About Erica and Them Kids’ [Photos]

Safaree, Nicki Minaj‘s ex-boyfriend, has made it clear that he’s not ashamed about his failed past relationship with the multi-platinum selling rapper.

As if receiving backlash for lying about being intimate with your homeboy’s wife wasn’t incentive enough to think before one acts, Samuels managed to irritate an entire nation of Barbz after deciding to re-post a throwback picture of himself with his ex-girlfriend rap icon Nicki Minaj on her 40th birthday on Dec. 8.

Samuels and Minaj were a part of a short-run rap group called “Hoodstars” along with rappers Loustar and Scaff B. Loustar decided to upload a photo of the foursome working on their music in a studio wearing all blue.

“ #TBT One of the many nights in the stu! @ganggang_ent_gge I gave yall this one yet barbs?? Cleaning up I found madddd pics from back in the HOODSTARS days #HappyBdayNick #doremember #noregretsjustlove” Loustar captioned his photo.

Samuels re-posted the photo onto his Instagram Story and wrote, “I wouldn’t change anything about my past!! I’m like Kanye I love everybody”

It didn’t take long before social media sites screenshot and posted Samuels’ message onto their pages, where fans showed their ire about what Samuels had done.

Fans even brought up Samuels’ ex-wife, Erica Mena stating that Samuels has other responsibilities to worry about rather than a previous lifetime with his ex-girlfriend.

“Chile worry about Erica and them kids you begged for.”

Mena recently received words of encouragement from fans after they saw purported behind-the-scenes footage from “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” that ostensibly showed her breaking down after learning about the amount Samuels was ordered to pay in child support for their two children, Safire Majesty and Legend Brian Samuels.

Samuels and Mena met on VH1’s “Scared Famous” in 2017 and married in 2019. After two years of public conflict filled with lies, infidelity, and distrust, the once in-love couple became officially divorced in 2022.