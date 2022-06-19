So Sad: Two Actors from Netflix Show ‘The Chosen One’ Dead After Horrific Van Crash

Actors Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar of the upcoming Netflix series “The Chosen One” were killed during a fatal vehicle accident on Thursday.

via Page Six:

The Baja California Department of Culture also confirmed that six other crew members were also injured during the horrific crash, where their van flipped after running off a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula.

The show was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia at the time.

“The Chosen One” is the story of a 12-year-old boy coming to the realization that he is the second coming of Christ, and is destined to save humanity. The series is based on the comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross released under the name “Chosen.”

Netflix describes the protagonist as a boy who can “turn water into wine, make the crippled walk, and, perhaps, even raise the dead.”

The project — announced in 2017 — is not to be confused for a different series also entitled “The Chosen One,” a thriller which first aired in 2019 and has run for two seasons.

It is also being taped by an independent production company, according to casting calls. Production began in April 2022.

“The development for ‘American Jesus’ is coming along beautifully in the talented and capable hands of Everardo Gout and Leopoldo Gout,” Author Millar said of the project last month.

“I’m blown away by the creative choices that Netflix has allowed us, and particularly since this series will feature Spanish and English dialogue.”

A release date has yet to be announced.

So sad.