So Sad: Son Finds Mother Dead in Bed After Neighbor Allegedly Shot Through the Wall While Cleaning His Gun

An Atlanta woman is dead after being shot in the head by a stray bullet that her neighbor says accidentally fired while he was cleaning his gun.

via People:

Carlether Foley, 36, was an aspiring actress with several small roles on her resume. Authorities say that she was lying in bed on Friday night when she was struck by a bullet fired by her neighbor, Maxwell Williamson.

Williamson, 22, was cleaning his gun when it inadvertently fired off one round. The bullet tore through the wall and went into Foley’s apartment.

According to a police report obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Maxwell left a note on Foley’s door apologizing for whatever damage the bullet may have caused, without knowing that she had been hit.

Foley’s 17-year-old son, Keyandre, found her unresponsive in bed and called 911, telling the dispatcher that his mother had been shot and that he saw a bullet hole through the wall.

Foley’s family, who live in Houston, told ABC13 that Keyandre is now staying with his grandmother, Jacquline Foley, in southeast Texas.

“I’ve never experienced the hurt, the pain that I’m feeling. I don’t know what to do,” Jacquline Foley told the station. “You had no right to take my baby from me. You had no business taking her life away from her child. He’s 17 years old. This is his last year in school. You have hurt my family. You took my baby.”

Keyandre also expressed his shock at the sudden loss of his mother.

“It don’t feel real. I found my mama by myself,” he told Houston’s ABC13. “I just don’t get it. I don’t understand.”

Relatives have set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses.

Williamson was arrested on Sunday and charged with reckless conduct, PEOPLE confirms. He is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail. Bond has not yet been set, and court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf.

We have some questions, but for now our prayers go out to the Foley family.