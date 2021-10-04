Tarynn Manning and Fiancée Anne Cline Break Up 3 Months After Getting Engaged

Actress Taryn Manning and singer Anne Cline have broken up, just three months after getting engaged in a Florida bar.

via Page Six:

“Taryn only said ‘yes’ because her ex, Anne, put her on the spot,” a source close to the “Orange Is the New Black” alum, 42, told Us Weekly.

Cline popped the question after a performance in the Sunshine State last June, by hopping off the stage, heading up to Manning and asking for her hand on bended knee.

“It was the easiest YES I ever said!” Manning later told TMZ.

In reality, the acceptance wasn’t as easy as it looked, and Manning only agreed to get married because she felt awkward turning Cline’s proposal in front of so many people, Us Weekly said, quoting a source close to the TV star.

The source added that after spending a few months engaged to Cline, Manning found it “just was not the right relationship for her.”

Manning apparently ended things a month ago and is already dating another person.

“She now has moved on and is happy in a new relationship,” the insider said, without revealing the identity of Manning’s new love interest.

Manning hinted in August that she was single when she posted a photo with her dog to her Instagram with the caption, “I’m sticking with animals from here on out.”

And last week she seemed to suggest that she had found someone new by sharing a quote to her social media which read, “And then suddenly, you meet that one person that makes you forget about yesterday, and dream about tomorrow.”

Manning’s rep did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

They broke up before we even had the chance to realize they got engaged.