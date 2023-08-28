So Sad: N.Y. Dad Posted About 'Perfect Day' After Dinner with Family -- Then Died in Suspected Road Rage Killing

A New York father of 4 was killed in a road rage shooting on the Cross Bronx Expressway on Friday.

The 40-year-old victim, later identified as Fausto Garcia Rodriguez, was found near the scene of the crash on the southbound section of the expressway.

Prior to his murder, Fausto worked the day at an auto body shop and then gone out to dinner with his mother and girlfriend, per The New York Daily News.

“Thank you for another day. Today was a great day. Today was perfect,” he wrote on his WhatsApp Story hours before he was killed, according to the outlet.

via ABC 7:

Police say the man had been involved in a non-injurious car accident at the location when occupant of the second vehicle involved fled on foot, before returning a short time later in a grey Toyota Rav4 with another male.

According to police, a dispute ensued before escalating into a shooting that left the 40-year-old shot. The Toyota fled the scene and was later recovered unoccupied in a nearby location.

The man was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Rodriguez had closed up the auto shop Friday evening, friends and family recounted. They say Rodriguez then had dinner with his mother before the crash.

A memorial has been set up for Rodriguez outside the auto shop. His friends say he was one of the happiest and hardest-working people they knew.

He was a single father to three children and has a fourth grown child in the Dominican Republic, his loved ones said.

So far no arrests have been made.