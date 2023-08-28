Kevin Hart Sends His “Baby Girl” Off To College [Photos]

Kevin Hart is saying goodbye to his eldest daughter as she prepares for her next chapter.

via: Vibe

The comedian revealed Heaven Hart has started her journey into adulthood as she moved into what appears to be an on-campus dorm.

“I’m not crying your crying…. So proud of my daughter…,” wrote the 44-year-old on Instagram.

“I can’t even say little girl anymore because you have blossomed into the most amazing young woman ever!!!!! God knows

I am beyond proud of you and that I love you with my all. Fly Heav Fly….The world is yours!!!!! My baby girl is off to college…. I cried in the car!!!!”

The Get Hard star’s ex-wife and mother to his two eldest children, Torrei Hart, also shared a heartwarming post for their daughter.

“And just like that Heaven is a college freshman,” detailed the 45-year-old. “Late study nights, wild campus parties, endless coffee runs, and finally learning about that ramen noodle lifestyle. So proud of you baby girl.”

Kevin and Torrei Hart also share a son, Hendrix, who appears in the Instagram photo uploaded by the comedian. He and Eniko share a five-year-old son, Kenzo, who also went along to drop his big sister off for her undergraduate career, and a two-year-old daughter Kaori.

Last year as a guest on The Ellen Degeneres Show, the Philadelphia native discussed his growing family and his relationship with Heaven.

“She’s me, she’s exactly who I am,” detailed the Ride Along star. “I love that she’s growing up, that’s my best friend, my heart. And it’s a little emotional. I see myself realizing that that time is coming for her to leave the house and I don’t like it.”