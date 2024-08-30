So Sad: Alabama Woman Dies After Wrench Crashes Through Windshield While Son Was Driving Her to Work | www.lovebscott.com

A 58-year-old woman died earlier this month when a wrench crashed through the passenger side of the windshield of the vehicle she was riding in.

via People:

The victim, Earlie Harris, of Montgomery, was heading to her job on Aug. 8 with her son Cedric, NBC affiliate WSFA reported. At the time, they were driving on I-65.

Cedric told the outlet that a large wrench flew through the windshield and struck his mother.

“I ducked down and looked up and my mom was bleeding and I pulled off the interstate,” he recalled to WSFA.

Authorities said Harris was killed by roadway debris after they found her on the I-65 southbound off-ramp and West South Boulevard, CBS affiliate reported WAKA. PEOPLE reached out to the Montgomery Police Department on Friday, Aug. 30, for additional information.

Harris’ family told WSFA that they don’t know where the wrench came from, but they suspect it might have been from a truck heading north on the interstate.

The Beasley Allen Law Firm, which is representing the family, is offering a $1,000 reward to the public for information.

”It’s something you can’t miss,” said the firm’s attorney, LaBarron Boone, per WSFA. “Somebody out there with high traffic, who was behind it, saw the object fall, bouncing down the street. It didn’t hit them, and maybe they just continued, but it did end up killing Ms. Earlie Harris.”

The late woman’s family described her as a loving mother and grandmother, with her son telling WSFA that she was “caring” and “big on family.” According to an online obituary, Harris was a native of Montgomery.

“Earlie and I were coworkers and neighbors,” one commenter posted on the obituary’s tribute wall. “You will be missed always smiling. You were a hard worker. Sending prayers to your kids, grands and great grandkids. Prayers will hold you all together, family stick together don’t let nothing divide you. Remember the love she gave to you all.”

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, WSFA reported.

What a terrible tragedy.