So Sad: Airport Worker in Alabama Dies After Being ‘Ingested Into the Engine’ of Plane [Video]

A ground crew member at an airport in Alabama was killed over the weekend in a freak accident involving one of the engines of an aircraft.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement, obtained by Insider, that the unidentified employee was “ingested into the engine” of an American Airlines Embraer 170 on Saturday, as the plane was parked at the gate in the Montgomery Regional Airport. Reutersreports the engine was running after arriving from Dallas when the accident occurred.

The aircraft was being operated by Envoy Air, while the employee worked for Piedmont Airlines, both of which are subsidiaries of American Airlines.

American said in a statement that the airline was “devastated by the accident,” but declined to speak any further. “We are focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time,” the company said.

“We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines,” Montgomery Regional Airport executive director Wade A. Davis said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”

All inbound and outbound flights were immediately grounded in wake of the incident, and service didn’t return to normal until several hours later, as reported by WFAA.

NTSB announced that an investigation is already underway with a preliminary report expected in two to three weeks.

