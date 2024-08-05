So Sad: 5-Year-Old Boy Identified as Victim After Bounce House Was Blown into Air at Maryland Baseball Game | www.lovebscott.com

Declan Hicks, a 5-year-old boy who tragically lost his life when a bounce house was accidentally blown into the air during a baseball game in Maryland, is being remembered for his vibrant and cheerful personality.

Multiple individuals have confirmed that Declan Hicks was the child who lost his life on August 2nd when the bounce house at the Blue Crabs Stadium in Charles County unexpectedly took flight.

via People:

The Charles County Government previously said in a press release that numerous children were inside the bounce house when it flew “approximately 15 to 20 feet” into the air following a gust of wind, “causing children to fall before it landed on the playing field.”

The La Plata boy was airlifted to a children’s hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, per officials.

Declan attended Blessed Lambs Preschool for three years prior to the “horrible tragedy,” according to Tiffany Goudie, who organized a GoFundMe campaign for the child’s family.

His grandfather Bill Young is an Elder with the South Potomac Church in White Plains, according to a statement shared by the church on its Facebook page.

“We are heartbroken,” the church said before asking others to “please pray for the Young Family and all of our SPC family” following the tragedy. “When one grieves, we all grieve.”

Declan was also a member of the LaPlata Blue Knights Football and Cheerleading’s flag football team, according to a statement shared on the organization’s Facebook page.

The LaPlata Blue Knights said they will dedicate their upcoming fall season to Declan. “All flag players and cheerleaders will wear a patch,” they said, “and all tackle football players will have his number on their helmets.”

“We offer our sincerest condolences to his parents, family, friends, coaches and teammates,” the organization added.

On GoFundMe, Goudie described Declan as “a dinosaur lover, ninja turtle fan and crazy sock-wearing” young boy who was “loved so much by his family.”

She also said Declan was “a great friend,” as well as “a fan favorite” among both teachers and students in his classroom.

“He was a very special little boy who brought light and laughter to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him,” Goudie wrote in the description of the GoFundMe, which has garnered more than $21,000 in donations in wake of the tragedy.

A Town Hall and Debriefing Meeting will be held at the SPC on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. local time, according to the statement.

“While we are all walking through sadness and shock, it is our desire to help aid in the healing of those who are desiring support mentally, emotionally and spiritually,” the church added, inviting “first responders who were on scene, stadium staff and all those affected by this tragedy” to join.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, which were hosting the event where Delcan died, canceled their baseball game on Aug. 3, according to the Charles County government’s news release.

The organization is also offering counseling and support to the victims’ families in the wake of the tragedy.

What an unthinkable tragedy. Our hearts go out to Declan’s family.