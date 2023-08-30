So Sad: 16-Year-Old Girl Fatally Stabbed Outside McDonald's in Argument Over Sweet-and-Sour Sauce [Video]

A 16-year-old girl was killed by another 16-year-old following an argument outside of a McDonald’s location in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, Aug. 27, according to police.

As reported by the Washington Post, 16-year-old Naima Liggon was fatally stabbed by another teenage girl at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday outside of the U Street NW McDonald’s. During a hearing in D.C. Superior Court on Monday, Aug. 28, Detective Brendan Jasper said that the stabbing happened after an argument over sweet-and-sour sauce between three girls.

In security camera footage, Liggon and another girl attacked the teen and later tried to get in a nearby vehicle. The other culprit then “lunged” at Liggon with a pocketknife. She was stabbed in the chest and abdomen. “At the end of the day, someone is dead over a dispute over sauce,” D.C. Superior Court Judge Sherri Beatty-Arthur said.

The culprit has been charged with second-degree murder while armed and has pleaded not involved. Her attorneys argued that she acted in self-defense, while prosecutor Priscilla Guerrero argued, “She was the only person who brought a knife to a fistfight.” Liggon was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Per Fox5 Washington D.C., Liggon’s mother Joy Liggon has shared a message about the loss of her daughter. “Naima was a beautiful, smart, funny, and unique young lady who loved life. She was loved and admired by so many people,” said her mother. “The impact of this senseless loss has affected our family, our friends, and our community. Naima will never see her prom or her graduation. We will not get to see her graduate from college or get married or have kids.”

Neighbor Rickey Graves Jr. described Liggon as a “beautiful person” who was friends with his son. “She was the first friend he met when he arrived here. It’s just – it was a shock for us because she’s a beautiful person,” he said. “She had a great personality, always laughing—a lot of laughter. Her mom—very friendly, beautiful people. So, I’m just shocked that this kind of thing would happen to her.”

In response to the killing, D.C. officials have implemented a curfew for anyone aged 16 and younger in several parts of the city. It begins at 11 p.m. on weekdays, and midnight on weekends. The curfew comes as city officials have said there has been an increase in juvenile violence. Liggon is the 13th person younger than 18 to be killed in the city so far this year.

