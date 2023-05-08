‘S.W.A.T.’ Un-Canceled: Drama Starring Shemar Moore Resurrected At CBS With Season 7 Renewal

Hang on just a minute, S.W.A.T. fans: Your prayers may be answered.

via: Deadline

It’s a done deal. CBS has confirmed Deadline’s exclusive about canceled S.W.A.T. getting a reprieve with a Season 7 renewal through a statement.

“We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for S.W.A.T. and we have reached an agreement to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year,” Amy Reisenbach, President, CBS Entertainment, and Katherine Pope, President, Sony Pictures Television Studios, said in a joint statement. “S.W.A.T. has aired for six seasons on CBS and garnered a devoted following. We are pleased that we found a way to bring it back and give closure to the show’s storylines and characters, which audiences deserve. Once again, we appreciate the talents and efforts of the cast, writers, producers and crew and everyone who has contributed to the success of S.W.A.T. We look forward to its return next season.”

Intentionally — on not — Moore hinted at a potential reversal in his emotional reaction to the cancellation Friday night on Instagram.

“Its all about money, y’all. They said we’re canceled, but guess what I don’t think we’re done,” he said in a video message to fans. “CBS is either gonna wake up and realize they made a mistake. Sony is gonna do their math and realize that this is not the right move. I hope we can have a kumbaya and come back together and continue this show because it’s a good time for families across the world.”