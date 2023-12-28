'Russ Parr Morning Show' Wraps Up After Nearly 30 Years On-Air.

‘The Russ Parr Morning Show’ is ending after decades on the air, leading many to wonder what happened that led to its sudden end.

via: Inside Radio

Parr posted on Instagram, “farewell, but not goodbye,” as he ended his 27 years with Urban One/Radio One and its syndication arm Reach Media.

“As we conclude the remarkable journey of the Russ Parr Morning Show, a journey that spanned over 27 years, we’re overwhelmed with gratitude and anticipation,” Parr wrote. “These years have been filled with mornings of laughter, engaging conversations, and moments that will forever be etched in our memories.”

Already working as an actor, comedian, and musician, Parr joined KDAY-AM Los Angeles as morning host in the late 1980s. After a stint at KJMZ Dallas, he landed at Radio One’s WKYS Washington, DC (93.9) in 1996. The show would enter syndication ten years later and Parr moved the show’s base to Radio One’s “Majic 102.3” WMMJ in 2015.

“We extend our deepest thanks to Cathy Hughes, Alfred Liggins, and the entire team at Urban One for the extraordinary opportunity to be a part of your airwaves,” Parr continued. “This journey has been nothing less than phenomenal.”

Parr says he will continue writing and directing films and will “keep entertaining and engaging with you with a new show that promises to be as dynamic and enthralling as ever.” He is also launching a new podcast, “You Probably Don’t Want To Hear This,” which he promises will be “a lively, engaging, interactive, and often provocative exploration of life’s dos and don’ts.”

Officials at Reach Media/Urban One did not immediately reply to Inside Radio’s requests to comment on terminating the program or what will fill its slot in Reach Media’s syndication roster.

“Thank you, listeners, for being the heart of the Russ Parr Morning Show,” Parr concluded the post. “Here’s to new beginnings and endless possibilities!”