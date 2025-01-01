Roy Wood Jr. Turns Down Andy Cohen’s Tequila Shot During CNN’s New Year’s Eve Special: “The Last Black Man to Drink on This Network Got Fired”

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Roy Wood Jr. said you won’t get me.

The comedian-actor made an appearance during CNN‘s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, where he was offered a shot of tequila on air.

While his Have I Got News for You co-stars Michael Ian Black and Amber Ruffin gladly accepted the shot to celebrate the new year, Wood actually turned down the offering from Andy Cohen.

“Oh, no! No, I don’t,” Daily Show alum said before quipping, “The last Black man that drank on this network got fired. I’m going to keep it with water for right now. I need some stability.”

The New Year’s Eve Live co-hosts disregarded his comment and proceeded to pour a shot for Black and Ruffin.

Wood’s comment seemingly referenced former CNN anchor Don Lemon, who got the axed from the network in 2023. Prior to his departure, he faced controversy over comments he made about former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

“I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” the former CNN This Morning anchor wrote on his social media at the time. “At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play. With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.”

Lemon now has his own show, The Don Lemon Show, which streams on social media.

