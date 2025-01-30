Roxanne Shanté To Receive Grammys Lifetime Achievement Award

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Getting long overdue flowers in time for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards is female rap pioneer Roxanne Shanté.

Shanté has been breaking barriers since her 1984 hit “Roxanne’s Revenge.” Now, she’s making history again—this time as the first solo female rapper to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy.

The honor recognizes artists whose contributions have left a lasting impact on music. Shanté will receive the award on February 1 at the Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles, joining an esteemed class of recipients that includes Frankie Beverly, The Clash, Dr. Bobby Jones, Taj Mahal, Prince, and Frankie Valli.

Hip-hop legends Run-DMC, Public Enemy, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Salt-N-Pepa, and N.W.A. have received the award in previous years. Now, it’s Shanté’s turn. Speaking with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, she reflected on the moment: “When you enter the music industry, you dream of three things—getting paid, making Billboard, and winning a Grammy.” King pointed out that Shanté has now done all three.

Before this milestone, Shanté received another major honor—the Grandmaster Award from the Paid in Full Foundation. The award, which she said came with a $1 million prize, was presented by Nas at a special ceremony in Las Vegas last October.

Nas took to social media to celebrate the event, which honored Kool Moe Dee and Grandmaster Caz alongside Shanté. “These pioneers were often overlooked, but without them, there would be no us in hip-hop,” he wrote. “They changed the world. We thank you.”

He also paid special tribute to Roxanne Shanté, a fellow Queens native, calling her a “game changer” whose influence helped shape the culture. Sharing a photo of Rakim, Scarface, and himself, Nas reflected on the significance of the moment. “Standing with icons,” he wrote. “What an honor to celebrate those who paved the way.”

From battle rap dominance to industry accolades, Roxanne Shanté’s legacy continues to grow. This latest honor cements her status as one of hip-hop’s true pioneers.

via: Hot97