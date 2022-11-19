Roddy Ricch Literally Fed The Streets And Surprised Some LA Shoppers By Purchasing Their Groceries [Video]

In celebration of his new mixtape, Feed Tha Streets III, Roddy Ricch made sure to live up to the name of his acclaimed mixtape series.

via: The Source

Roddy surprised customers at an L.A. grocery store by announcing on the loudspeaker that he was picking up everyone’s tab.

Roddy proclaimed, “If you got your groceries and you want us to pay for them and help y’all out. We here for y’all, make your way to the register — we got y’all and we appreciate y’all. We love L.A Happy holidays.”

Roddy released his latest project, Feed Da Streets 3, on Friday, Nov.18. The Grammy-winning rapper had recently done plenty of giving back, including when he and Post Malone pulled up to an NYC middle school and offered words of wisdom last month.

His good was noticed, and he was honored with an official citation by New York State Assemblywoman Monique Chandler-Waterman for his positive impact on the community.

Roddy Ricch stops by Ralphs in LA to surprise fans with free groceries ??? #FeedThaStreets pic.twitter.com/CxHeO1ccx2 — Wave Check? (@thewavecheckk) November 18, 2022