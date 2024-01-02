The Rock Returns to WWE on 'Raw,' Teases WrestleMania 40 Match vs. Roman Reigns [Video]

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returned to the WWE on Monday night.

via: USA Today

WWE chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque teased that a former WWE champion would appear on “Raw Day One” Monday night in San Diego, fueling speculation of who it could be. When it came time, the crowd inside Pechanga Arena was hyped to see it could be, only to be disappointed to see it was Jinder Mahal returning.

Not going to confirm or deny the rumors of a former @WWE Champion appearing at #WWERaw Day One… but I will say to stay tuned. New Year’s Day, 8pm ET on @USANetwork — Triple H (@TripleH) December 30, 2023

But when Mahal was cutting a promo, that’s when Johnson’s music hit the arena, sending the crowd into a frenzy as he returned for the first time since on “Smackdown” in September.

The Rock poked fun at Mahal, even at the expense of his movie career. After continuing to bash on him, Mahal attacked The Rock, but the “People’s Champion” fired back by delivering some blows and his signature spinebuster, then capping it off with the people’s elbow.

Before The Rock departed, he asked a question to the crowd.

“I’m gonna go get something to eat,” he said. “When The Rock goes out to get something to eat tonight, in San Diego, should The Rock sit in a booth, or should The Rock sit at the bar?

“Or, should The Rock sit at the head of the table?,” he said as the crowd erupted.

The mention of the head of the table gives nod to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, hinting that a possible feud, and match, could be coming between two of the biggest names in the company’s history.

Back on “The Pat McAfee Show” in September, The Rock said that a match between him and Reigns was “locked in” to happening at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023, but ultimately plans weren’t able to be finalized. Wrestling fans have long wanted the two Samoan wrestling icons to be in the ring together, and told McAfee he would be open to still making it happen at a WrestleMania.

The next chance would be WrestleMania 40, which will be April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, meaning there could be a chance The Rock is seen a lot more leading up to the company’s biggest event.