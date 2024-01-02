Black Panther Actress Carrie Bernans Seriously Injured in N.Y.C. Hit-and-Run that Injured 8 Others

Actress and stuntwoman Carrie Bernans who featured in The Color Purple and Black Panther was critically injured during an alleged hit and run in New York City at 1:30 AM Monday.

via: People

Bernans, 29, was left critically injured after a driver crashed into an outdoor dining area at the Chirp restaurant in Manhattan at around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, her representative confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement.

Bernans, who is a new mother, suffered several broken bones in the crash and is currently in a stable condition in the hospital, added her rep who confirmed that her child was not present at the time of the crash.

The incident occurred amid a police foot chase after officers were informed of a physical assault involving the 44-year-old male driver of a black Mercedes and a 34-year-old female passenger in the area of 33rd Street and 6th Avenue, police confirmed to PEOPLE.

“Officers on foot attempted to de-escalate the situation and ordered the male operator of the vehicle to put the vehicle into park. The male failed to obey the officers’ orders and fled westbound on 33rd Street before making a right turn onto 7th Avenue counter flow to traffic,” the police statement added.

“The Mercedes then turned onto westbound West 34th Street where he mounted the sidewalk and began traveling westbound. The male then struck a food cart and two 39-year-old female pedestrians, a 31-year-old female pedestrian, and a 29-year-old female pedestrian.”

Two officers were also injured in the incident, along with the passenger of the Mercedes, after the driver “mounted the curb onto the sidewalk again” before striking “two unoccupied parked vehicles and a 2022 Toyota Camry in the roadway,” added the police.

“Officers were then able to remove the operator and place him into custody,” police stated.

The injured pedestrians were then transported to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue, along with the passenger, who is in stable condition, according to the release. The officers were sent to a local hospital and are also in stable condition. An investigation is ongoing following the incident.

The driver is currently in Bellevue Hospital in critical condition, per CBS News.

Bernans’ mother Patricia Lee graphically detailed her daughter’s injuries in a series of photos posted on Instagram. In one image, her face appeared bloody and swollen with chipped and bloody teeth. A second photo showed Bernans lying in a hospital bed with bloody bruising on her hands.

“She’s still in so much pain and can’t answer calls at this time, but appreciate the messages,” her mother wrote in the caption, “This was a traumatic incident. Please keep Carrie in your thoughts and prayers. She’s in so much pain but healing.”

“It ended up knocking her unconscious and pended her under the stand. She was under it unaware of what was happening,” Lee continued about the incident.

“She has a few broken bones, fractures, & chipped teeth but thanking God that she’s alive … Police caught him shortly after and arrested him. Amidst the chaos of the New Year’s incident, she’s holding onto an immense sense of gratitude for life itself.”

“This setback hasn’t deterred her belief that something remarkable is still being crafted by God,” Lee continued. “Despite the injuries sustained in the collision caused by a hit-and-run in NYC, she’s filled with hope and faith in the unfolding of a beautiful new chapter. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers as she navigates this path toward recovery and new beginnings.”

Lee added that Bernans had completed her surgery and thanked the first responders, strangers, family, and friends who assisted her after the incident.

Prayers up to Carrie.