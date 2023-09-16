The Rock Makes Epic Return to WWE ‘SmackDown’ After Four Years [Video]

Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson made a surprise return to WWE television for the first time since 2019.

via: New York Post

During Friday night’s edition of WWE “SmackDown” from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson made an epic return to the ring.

Former WWE United States Champion Austin Theory had been talking smack with former NFL punter Pat McAfee.

The host of his eponymous ESPN show asked the wrestler: “And you know that … means?”

As his entrance song, “Electrifying,” blasted over the sound system and the crowd roared, The Rock took a long, grand stroll back to the ring.

It marked The Rock’s first WWE appearance since October 2019.

After the entrance, The Rock went face-to-face with Theory and had plenty of words.

THAT POP FOR THE ROCK WHOS BACK OH MY GOD ?#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/MLyLk3idjn — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) September 16, 2023

“Finally, has come back to Denver,” he said as chants of “Rocky, Rocky” rang throughout the arena.

But as the two got even closer in the ring, Theory interrupted The Rock and delivered his classic line: “It doesn’t matter what The Rock says,” as McFafee looked on in stunned silence.

“You see, it actually does matter what The Rock says,” The Rock replied. “And it does matter, more importantly than what The Rock says, what the people say. You bring up Stone Cold Steve Austin, that’s The Rock’s boy. But if he here were here right now, this, this is what he would say: ‘If you want to see me beat this jabroni’s ass, give me a hell yeah!’”

Theory then threw several punches at The Rock and tried to Irish Whip The Great One into the ropes, but the Rock countered with a spinebuster as McAfee watched.

The Rock planted his patented “people’s elbow” in at the end.