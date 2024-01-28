Roc Nation Addresses Rumors of a New Jay-Z Album | lovebscott.com

Roc Nation took to social media to refute rumors that Jay-Z is preparing to drop a new album.

via Complex:

On Sunday, artist and video director HidjiWorld took to his Instagram Story with a pair of posts that claimed he’s working on a music video with Jay-Z. In his first photo, Hidji showed a conversation with someone where he said he was “shooting” something with the Brooklyn rap legend. The next photo showed a board that read “JAY Z 2024 ALBUM” and the date “1/28/24” and the names “HIDJI” and “LEROY FARREL” included.

It didn’t take long for social media jump on the images and run with the rumor that Hov is going to drop his 14th studio album in 2024. However, Jay’s entertainment company, Roc Nation, took to X to state they didn’t get the memo that the 54-year-old would be dropping an album.

“That’s news to us,” the company tweeted shortly after news broke out about the alleged album.

Jay-Z’s last album, 4:44, came in 2017 and was critically acclaimed, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It also spawned three singles in “4:44”, “Bam,” and “Family Feud”, as well as several music videos directed by a variety of high-profile collaborators.

During his interview with Gayle King last year, Hov explained what it would take for him to drop a new album. According to the 24-time Grammy Award winner, it has to be something essential and not a project he’s just doing for the sake of recording one.

“I don’t wanna just make a bunch of tunes,” he said. “That’s not gonna serve me. It won’t feed me, first of all. I have to be saying something important. It has to mean something, you know? It has to mean something to a larger society.”

He continued: “4:44, for example, was a personal story, but the amount of vulnerability in there allowed for a lot of people to explore the space.”

We wouldn’t be surprised of Jay-Z dropped a surprise album that not even Roc Nation knows about. It’s not like he’s not married to the originator of the secret drop.