Shocker! Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon Are Married Again! 'RHOP' to Air Surprise Wedding in Season 7 Finale [Photo]

via: People

Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon are officially married again!

The Real Housewives of Potomac star, 43, and the former NBA player, 44 — who share sons Corey, 14, and Carter, 13 — have tied the knot for a second time, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Three sources confirm their happy news is revealed in the upcoming finale episode RHOP’s seventh season, which will feature footage of the Dixons’ big day, which was taped after the show wrapped and did not include Robyn’s fellow Potomac Housewives.

According to insiders, Robyn will open up more about the intimate nuptials at the reunion special, which was taped last Thursday.

Representatives for Bravo and the Dixons had no comment.

Back in August 2020, PEOPLE confirmed the Dixons had obtained a marriage license at the Howard County Clerk’s Office in Maryland. They had until February to say “I do,” per the county clerk said.

Their wedding was a hot topic this season on RHOP, with Robyn telling costars Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Mia Thornton, Dr. Wendy Osefo and Friends of the franchise Charrisse Jackson-Jordan and Jacqueline Blake during a recent trip to Riviera Maya, Mexico, that she was planning to get wed away from the gaze of reality TV cameras.

“I don’t even know if I want a wedding. I don’t know if I need one — like, a traditional wedding,” she said, explaining instead that she wanted to have a private ceremony with just her, Juan and the kids. “I’m going to keep it super simple…. It’ll just the four of us. We’re not telling anyone.”

“It’s literally just ceremony and that’s it. We don’t need no cake, no reception — nothing,” she later told her assistant, adding in confessional, “The thought of an actual wedding and all the pomp and circumstances that come with it, that doesn’t excite me. It just feels more special to do it privately, without worrying about everyone else and how they perceive it.”

Robyn previously said she and Juan planned on getting married in July 2022 when they were in Jamaica for her brother’s wedding, but sources tell PEOPLE that never happened.

It’s also unclear if they signed a prenuptial agreement. RHOP viewers saw Robyn pushing for Juan to sign one — with an “infidelity clause” and everything — in earlier episodes this season. It was only when Juan agreed to hammer one out with her that Robyn said she felt ready to proceed down the aisle, the mother of two noting that a weight had been lifted off her chest.

“Now I just wanna start planning our wedding,” she said on the show. “Like, I can’t wait. I’m excited.”

Congratulations to the Dixons.