Chris Brown Reveals He’s Currently In “Multiple” Relationships [Video]

BY: Walker Published 11 hours ago

Chris Brown was transparent during his recent visit to Kai Cenat‘s Mafiathon 2 stream, where he admitted to being in “multiple” relationships.

On Thursday, November 21, the R&B artist joined the famous YouTuber on the latter’s “Mafiathon 2” where he gave an update on his relationship status.

In viral footage of their interaction, Kai and Chris were enjoying their meals when Kai casually asked his guest, “Are you in a relationship right now?” Chris appeared hesitant at first, responding, “Me? Am I in a relationship?” before revealing, “I’m in multiple.”

Advertisement

Kai looked confused, asking, “Like more than one girlfriend?” The “Beautiful People” crooner then confirmed, “Something like that?” When asked how he balances his relationships with multiple women, Breezy shared, “Just keep it a hundred. Be honest.”

Chris also revealed the most expensive thing he ever got for a girl. He said it was a ring priced $300k-$400k, but noted that it was just “a ring.” He also didn’t name the girl who received the fancy gift.

During the livestream, Chris also taught Kai how to sing, how to front flip and back flip. The duo had a dance battle in addition to dancing to Chris’ 2022 sleeper hit “Under the Influence”. The 35-year-old musician looked a bit freaked out when Kai’s robot came into the room and asked for a hug from Chris. Despite finding it weird, Chris still gave the robot a friendly hug.

The robot interaction wasn’t the freakiest thing that Chris has ever experienced. He told Kai that once he found a stalker in his home while playing video games. He said he was wearing headphones and heard nothing while the stalker had been in his house for 3 hours.

Advertisement

Last but not least, Kai asked Chris to give a motivational speech to those who are in a dark place and need help. “Just know you’re not alone in that situation. There’s a lot more people go through the same situation,” he shared. “Doesn’t mean it’s gonna help the situation better. But you don’t go through certain things alone. You don’t go through certain trials and tribulations alone.”

The “Look at Me Now” hitmaker went on encouraging people to put that emotion into art or song. “Be yourself and try to learn in this journey,” he added. “This journey is a bumpy road. Love yourself a little bit more these days.”

via: AceShowbiz

Advertisement