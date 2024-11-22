Akon Says His Akon City Is Still Coming

BY: Walker Published 11 hours ago

Akon is moving ahead with plans to create a futuristic pan-African city, announcing Monday that construction will begin next year on the $6 billion project despite global tourism’s uncertain future.

In an interview with AllHipHop’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur, Akon reflected on the hurdles and excitement surrounding the city he first announced in 2018.

Conceived as a groundbreaking, eco-friendly hub in Senegal, Akon City was envisioned as a symbol of innovation and cultural pride. Its cryptocurrency-based economy and futuristic design drew comparisons to Marvel’s Wakanda—a parallel fueled by the release of Black Panther that same year. However, the hitmaker admits his enthusiasm may have led to premature expectations. “I promoted it way, way too early,” he shared. “Of course, anything that exciting, people will naturally want to know what’s happening right now. But it was in the process of being created.”

The project’s vision is ambitious: a sprawling, high-tech city featuring luxury apartments, sustainable energy solutions, and economic opportunities for Africans. The city, located in Mbodiene, Senegal, spans over 2,000 acres and comes with a $6 billion price tag. Construction officially broke ground in 2020, yet Akon acknowledged the complexity of building a city from scratch. “It’s nowhere near done,” he admitted, emphasizing the enormity of the endeavor.

While Akon City promises to attract tourists, investors, and entrepreneurs, its purpose runs deeper. For Akon, the project is about empowering Africans and creating opportunities for future generations. “Senegal is home to my family and heritage,” Akon declared when unveiling the initiative. “I want to make a lasting impact that bridges the gap between the people of Senegal and the rest of the world.”

Despite the challenges, the entertainer remains undeterred, continuing to balance his entrepreneurial aspirations with his music career. His latest single, “Beautiful Day,” marks a triumphant return to the charts. Known for blending R&B, hip-hop, and global influences, Akon became a dominant force in the 2000s with hits like “Locked Up,” “Smack That,” and “Lonely.” Beyond his own success, he’s celebrated for launching the careers of artists like Lady Gaga and T-Pain through his label, Konvict Muzik.

As Akon City evolves, it remains a beacon of hope and a testament to Akon’s enduring commitment to innovation and cultural connection.

