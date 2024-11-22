Home > NEWS

One of 3 Men Convicted of Killing Mac Miller Released From Prison

BY: Walker

Published 10 hours ago

Cameron James Pettit was charged in connection with the death of the rapper Mac Miller.

According to a rep for the Bureau of Prisons … Pettit was sprung from the Federal Correctional Institution Mendota, California, on October 11 after he was arrested in 2019 and charged with conspiring to distribute controlled substances resulting in death. His two co-defendants, Stephen Walter, and Ryan Reavis, were also busted and indicted on the same federal charges.

Under a plea agreement with prosecutors, Walter and Reavis each copped to one count of distribution of fentanyl and were sentenced to around 17 years and 11 years behind bars, respectively.

As for Pettit, the feds have been keeping a lid on the current status of his case.

Court records show Pettit never pled guilty to any charges while he was in federal custody. In fact, he pled not guilty to the charges at his 2019 arraignment, but he’s apparently been in custody ever since.

As we reported … Pettit, Walter and Reavis were accused of selling Miller counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl, leading to the hip hop star’s 2018 death in L.A.’s Studio City neighborhood.

Thursday, Miller’s estate announced a new album called “Balloonerism” — featuring work produced by the rapper between 2013 and 2015 — will be released in January.

via: TMZ

