AMC Theatres Issues Strict Warning to Wicked Fans as Movie Opens: ‘No Singing. No Wailing’

AMC wants Wicked fans to resist the urge to sing along when the movie hits theaters this weekend.

Ahead of the new movie musical’s release on Friday, Nov. 22, the U.S.’ largest movie theater chain began playing a 30-second advisory featuring scenes from Wicked that re-emphasizes AMC’s trademark “silence is golden” reminder that plays before the start of every movie.

“No talking. No texting. No singing. No wailing. No flirting,” a voiceover for the spot says, humorously tailored to moments from the upcoming big-screen Broadway adaptation. “And absolutely no name-calling. Enjoy the magic of movies.”

AMC spokesperson Ryan Noonan told The Indianapolis Star in a Nov. 19 statement that the chain “has a long-standing policy that prohibits disruptive behavior.” He additionally stated that the chain’s Wicked pre-show spot “incorporates the themes of the film as a fun, engaging reminder to moviegoers to not disrupt the experience for those around them as they enjoy the show.”

AMC Theaters did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Discourse about whether or not audience members should feel emboldened to sing-a-long with the movie has made its way to social media, with one fan’s TikTok post warning users that audience members singing during the movie is “worse than you would expect” generating over 500,000 views. A comedic band named Lewberger shared a minute-long video to TikTok in which they made light of the debate, arguing there should be “explicitly rowdy” screenings of the movie. Another TikTok user’s video mocking fans who might try to imitate the final notes of the movie’s standout number “Defying Gravity” has been viewed over 600,000 times in the last three days.

While there appears to be some hoopla over unwanted sing-a-longs, fans of the musical will be able to attend screenings of the movie held with audience participation in mind. Variety reported on Nov. 18 that roughly 1,000 cinemas in North America will offer interactive screenings of the movie beginning Dec. 25, almost one full month after the movie initially debuts. The outlet noted that final plans for these interactive screenings have not yet been finalized.

