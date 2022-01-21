Robin Roberts Tests Positive for COVID-19, ‘Looking Forward’ to ‘GMA’ Return [Photo]

Robin Roberts is the latest TV host to come down with COVID-19.

The “Good Morning America” co-anchor took to Twitter Thursday night to explain that she has not been on the ABC show due to a recent diagnosis of the novel coronavirus.

Appreciate the concern about my absence this week on @GMA. Unfortunately I tested positive for Covid. Grateful my symptoms have been mild and that I’m doing well. Looking forward to returning as soon as I can. #ThankfulThursday ?? #HappyFridayEve ?? — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) January 21, 2022

“Appreciate the concern about my absence this week on @GMA. Unfortunately I tested positive for Covid,” she tweeted. “Grateful my symptoms have been mild and that I’m doing well.”

Roberts, 61, told viewers that she is “looking forward to returning” to work as soon as possible, concluding her post with a pair of hashtags and emojis, “ThankfulThursday ?? #HappyFridayEve ??.”

The news comes after “Today” show co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie shared that they were battling COVID-19.

Kotb, 57, announced on Jan. 6 that she had tested positive but was “feeling good,” while Guthrie, 50, said just four days later that she, too, had come down with a breakthrough case.

“Little sniffles, not much more than that,” Guthrie, who had a big birthday party on New Year’s Eve with 60 friends and family members on the guest list, said on the NBC morning show on Jan. 10.

The virus has also swept the world of late-night TV in recent weeks.

Jimmy Fallon wrote on Instagram on Jan. 3 that he had tested positive “on the first day of our holiday break” from “The Tonight Show.”

“I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms,” he added. “Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed.”

The next day, Seth Meyers canceled nearly a full week of “Late Night” episodes so that he could recover from COVID-19. He also said he “felt fine” thanks to the vaccine.

And then, on Jan. 6, a “completely fine” James Corden contracted the virus and had to take “The Late Late Show” “off the air for the next few days.”

