Kandi Burruss’ ‘Kandi and the Gang’ Premieres March 6 on Bravo — See the Trailer [Video]



Kandi Burruss’ long-awaited new reality series, “Kandi & The Gang,” is set to premiere on Bravo on March 6.

via The Wrap:

The series follows Burruss and husband Todd Tucker, as well as the family and staff, at Atlanta eatery Old Lady Gang restaurant, which is named after Burruss’s mother, Mama Joyce, and Aunts Nora Wilcox and Bertha Jones.

The recipe for family drama is all there according to Bravo: “Namesakes of the restaurant, the ‘Old Lady Gang’ work at OLG and keep a watchful eye over the staff’s lives. Kandi’s mom, Mama Joyce, is the life of the party with all the tea, Aunt Nora is fiesty but loving, and Aunt Bertha is the side-eye queen of Atlanta! The ladies are strong, opinionated, and speak their mind.”

The logline for the new series promises “tough love” through a major restructuring and clashes between the “larger-than-life personalities”: “‘Kandi & The Gang’ chronicles Kandi, Todd and OLG’s dynamic staff as they face a much-needed change at the restaurant while juggling their career ambitions, larger-than-life personalities and personal lives. After being hit with a myriad of obstacles, Kandi and Todd step in with a plan to turn the tide. With tensions rising as family members don’t perform up to standards, a little tough love and a lot of restructuring will shake things up with the staff, whether they’re ready for it or not.”

The cast also includes consultant Phillip Frempong, whose ideas from the Burruss-Tucker’s crosstown restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood, don’t necessarily go over well with the staff; the “salty” hostess Shawndreca Robinson; the “workplace flirt” and manager Brandon Black;” Kandi’s cousin Patrick Dallas, the parking lot manager and one-time OLG ladies’ man; and dancer/bartender Dom’Unique Variety, who sometimes prioritizes dancing over her OLG duties.



“Kandi & The Gang” is produced by Truly Original, Kandi Koated Entertainment, T Tucker Productions with Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker, Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Julie “Bob” Lombardi, Camilo Valdes, and Ronica Wynder serving as executive producers.

